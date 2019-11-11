What’s New for 2020: BMW

BMW has an onslaught of new product for 2020 with an updated or new powertrain, body style, and performance package for each of its many models. With Gran Coupe four-doors and Competition performance trims, not to mention the M performance sub-brand and the M Sport appearance packages, BMW offers a vast array of models, and never has it been this confusing.

BMW’s crossover SUV offerings continue to grow, even if they insist on calling them Sport Activity Vehicles, as do the performance iterations of everything from its flagship 8-Series coupe, convertible, and gran coupe.

There’s a lot to cover, but we’ll start with the simple things: The 3-Series GT and the 6-Series Gran Coupe have been discontinued. As for the rest, buckle up because no automaker has been as busy as BMW for model year 2020.

New/redesigned

2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

- New subcompact with four doors.

- Available as the 228-horsepower 228i xDrive or 301-hp M235i.

- 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

- Torsen limited-slip front differential for sharper handling.

- Standard with 17-inch wheels and all-season run-flat tires.

- Standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

2020 BMW 3-Series M340i

- Longer, wider, taller, longer wheelbase, increased track width over outgoing model.

- 382-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 with 8-speed automatic transmission in rear- or all-wheel drive.

- M Performance parts include M Sport rear differential, M Sport brakes, M Sport suspension, and optional adaptive suspension.

- Lightweighting dropped 121 pounds from outgoing model.

- Standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch digital touchscreen with iDrive 7 infotainment.

- Standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings.

2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe

- Available in rear-wheel 840i, all-wheel 840i xDrive, and performance all-wheel M850i xDrive.

- Longer, wider, taller than the 8-Series Coupe.

- Standard moonroof, remote start, Live Cockpit Pro with Navigation, head-up display, 10.3-inch center display, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

- Active safety features are optional.

2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible

-Top performance model in M sub-brand.

- 600-hp 4.4-liter turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission.

- Available in Competition trim with 617 hp.

- Rear-biased all-wheel drive with Active M rear differential.

- M leather, M branding, M brakes, M suspension, M everything.

- Standard automatic emergency braking and high-beam assist.

2020 BMW X5 M50i

- Performance variant added with 523-hp 4.4-liter turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission in all-wheel drive.

- M Sport rear differential, M Sport exhaust system, adaptive M suspension, available M GmbH suspension tuning with lower ride height.

- 20-inch wheels with all-season run-flat tires standard.

- Standard active driving assistant including blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

- Sport seats, Harmon Kardon surround sound, Live Cockpit Pro with latest iDrive 7 infotainment, Apple CarPlay compatibility, wi-fi hotspot, wireless charging.

2020 BMW X6

- Third-generation crossover coupe available in rear-wheel sDrive40i, all-wheel xDrive40i, and performance all-wheel M50i variants.

- Longer, wider, longer wheelbase, shorter ride height for lower center of gravity.

- 335-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 or 523-hp 4.4-liter turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission.

- 40i hits 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, at least 0.7 seconds quicker than the outgoing model.

- M50i hits 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, which is half a second quicker than the outgoing model.

- Standard 20-inch alloy wheels with all-season run-flat tires.

- Standard active driving assistant including blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alerts, adaptive LED headlights.

- Live Cockpit Pro with latest iDrive 7 infotainment, Apple CarPlay compatibility, heated front seats.

2020 BMW X7 M50i

- Performance variant added with 523-hp 4.4-liter turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission in all-wheel drive.

- M Sport rear differential, M Sport exhaust system, M GmbH suspension tuning, and two-axle air suspension with lower ride height.

- 22-inch wheels with performance run-flat tires standard.

- Standard active driving assistant including blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alerts.

- Sport seats, Harmon Kardon surround sound, Live Cockpit Pro with latest iDrive 7 infotainment, Apple CarPlay compatibility, wi-fi hotspot, wireless charging.

2020 BMW M2 CS

2020 BMW M2 CS

- Limited edition 444-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 with 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch transmission making 406 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels.

2020 BMW X3 M/X4 M

- First full M variants of the compact crossover and compact crossover coupe.

- Powered by 473-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 or 503-hp Competition model with 8-speed automatic transmission in all-wheel drive.

- Standard adaptive M suspension, M variable ratio steering, 20-inch light-alloy wheels and high-performance tires, M Sport seats.

2020 BMW Z4 M40i Roadster

2020 BMW Z4 M40i in Frozen Grey Metallic II paint and Magma Red Vernasca interior

- 382-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 with 8-speed automatic making 369 pound-feet torque to the rear wheels.

- Standard adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, and M Sport rear locking differential.

- Exclusive Frozen Grey Metallic II paint.

Refreshed/updated

2020 BMW 5-Series

2019 BMW 5-Series (M550i xDrive)

- New M550i xDrive model with 523-hp 4.4-liter turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission in all-wheel drive.

- M550i get M Sport differential, heated front seats standard.

- 530e plug-in hybrid battery grows from 9.2 kwh to 12 kwh for range boost from 16 to 21 miles.

- Live Cockpit Professional includes navigation.

2020 BMW 7-Series

- New bumpers, adaptive headlights, larger kidney grille, new taillights, higher hood.

- New 523-hp 4.4-liter turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission.

- New 335-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 with 8-speed automatic transmission.

- New wheel options, new color options, new leather options, and package upgrades.

- Alpina B7 model gets more standard equipment and a boosted V-8 with a new top speed of 205 mph.

2020 BMW X1

- New kidney grille design, new bumpers, updated M Sport Package.

- New colors, wheel options, interior contrast stitching.

Carryover

2020 BMW i3

2020 BMW i8

2020 BMW 2-Series (except Gran Coupe noted above)

2020 BMW 3-Series (except M340i noted above)

2020 BMW 4-Series

2020 BMW X2

2020 BMW X3

2020 BMW X4

2020 BMW M2/M4

2020 BMW M5