2020 Ford F-150 review, 2020 Honda Civic Si first drive, Karma Revero PHEV plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

The best-selling pickup gets a 6.2 on our overall scale.
2020 Hyundai Sonata has a modest price bump for a big jump in content
The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata starts at only $750 more than the outgoing model, but the mid-size sedan is better equipped and more capable.
2020 Lincoln Continental review
The 2020 Lincoln Continental brings old-school American luxury to the fore, with chrome and leather and horsepower. It's a better performer than it might appear—and it brims with safety technology. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Honda Civic Si media drive, Circuit of the Americas, November, 2019
First drive review: 2020 Honda Civic Si brings performance to the masses
The 2020 Honda Civic Si offers responsible fun and everyday comfort.
Electric Porsche 718 sports car reportedly coming in 2023 with 400 horsepower
A hybrid 718 is reportedly in the plans, too.
Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class confirmed
An electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class is coming but the wait could be a long one.
From Green Car Reports:
2020 Karma Revero GT
