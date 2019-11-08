2020 Ford F-150 review, 2020 Honda Civic Si first drive, Karma Revero PHEV plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 8, 2019

2020 Ford F-150 review

The best-selling pickup gets a 6.2 on our overall scale. 

2020 Hyundai Sonata has a modest price bump for a big jump in content 

The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata starts at only $750 more than the outgoing model, but the mid-size sedan is better equipped and more capable. 

2020 Lincoln Continental review

The 2020 Lincoln Continental brings old-school American luxury to the fore, with chrome and leather and horsepower. It's a better performer than it might appear—and it brims with safety technology. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. 

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2020 Honda Civic Si brings performance to the masses

The 2020 Honda Civic Si offers responsible fun and everyday comfort.

Electric Porsche 718 sports car reportedly coming in 2023 with 400 horsepower

A hybrid 718 is reportedly in the plans, too. 

Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class confirmed

An electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class is coming but the wait could be a long one.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Karma Revero GT

 
Karma has managed to nearly double the electric range of this plug-in hybrid; with a new engine, fuel-efficiency improves, too.
 
 
Hyundai notes that its lineup of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs will greatly expand by 2022, although the announcement doesn't include anything about sales volume.
 
 
A new entity formed from Workhorse will build a version of its already-developed range-extended electric work truck out of the Lordstown plant.
 
 
 
