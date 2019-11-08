2020 Hyundai Sonata has a modest price bump for a big jump in content

The 2020 Sonata will start at $24,330 (including a $930 destination fee), Hyundai announced Thursday. That's $750 more than the base price of the outgoing sedan—an increase Hyundai claims is offset by additional standard equipment.

Hyundai redesigned the Sonata for 2020, making the price bump for a new model a bit more palatable. The list of upgrades and improvements is long, and includes everything from its physical dimensions and packaging to its powertrain, safety equipment and convenience features.

For 2020, the base Sonata (SE) gets more power and improved fuel economy of 3 mpg to 32 mpg combined, an 8-speed transmission, a larger infotainment screen and LED lighting front and rear. It's powered by a 191-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 in front-wheel drive. There's also an updated standard safety suite (Hyundai calls it "SmartSense") that includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, high-beam assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability.

Moving up the line, the mid-level SEL model starts at $26,430. Equipment upgrades include 17-inch alloy wheels (16-inch are standard on SE), a twin-tip exhaust outlet, and heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators. Inside, there's a 4.2-inch cluster screen, leatherette door panel trim, an auto up/down front passenger window, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats.

The SEL is available with several packages that add such features as a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch navigation screen, additional USB charge ports, leather interior trim and a heated steering wheel. Those who want to bundle these all together can go for the SEL Plus trim instead for $28,380, and this also bundles in the more potent 180-hp1.6-liter turbo engine, which has less horsepower but more torque (195 pound-feet versus 181 lb.-ft. in the non-turbo).

At the top of the range sits the Limited model, which adds remote app control, a color HUD, blind-spot monitoring with collision warning and automatic remote park assist. The all-in price for a 2020 Sonata Limited is $34,230.