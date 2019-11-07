2020 Nissan Rogue review, rare supercar auction, Tesla pickup courts geekdom: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ford Edge earns the automaker its first IIHS Top Safety Pick of 2019

Ford hadn't scored a safety award from the IIHS for the 2019 model year until the agency rated the latest Edge crossover SUV.

2020 Chrysler Voyager earns top 5-star safety rating from feds

Based on the Pacifica minivan, the Chrysler Voyager earned top marks from federal testers.

2020 Nissan Rogue review

The compact crossover earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 for its overall value, spacious interior, and standard safety equipment.

From Motor Authority:

Pagani Zonda Riviera - Image via Silverstone Auctions

Rare supercars including LaFerrari, Zonda headline Saudi Arabian auction

Exotics like the Ferrari LaFerrari headline the Silverstone Auction in Riyadh, but the auction also includes some very rare models such as the Pagani Zonda and Gumpert Apollo

Here's why the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is the quickest 'Vette yet

Spoiler alert: It's mainly due to the transmission.

More powerful Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge dark modes the luxury SUV

The high-dollar Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge costs more than $384,000 and is darker than newsroom humor.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec)

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric range boosted to 170 miles for most efficient EV on the market

U.S. EPA ratings have confirmed that the Ioniq Electric is rated at 170 miles with its larger 38-kwh battery pack, arriving in 2020.

Tesla electric pickup gets “Blade Runner” nod: Now what will it look like?

The Tesla "Cyberpunk Truck" will be revealed November 21, in Los Angeles—the date and location a nod to the 1980s movie "Blade Runner."

Ann Arbor, home of EPA vehicle emissions lab, is declaring a climate emergency

It's awkward. The city hosting the EPA's national emissions lab is itself declaring a climate emergency, due in part to the EPA's inaction.