2020 Chrysler Voyager earns top 5-star safety rating from feds

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager minivan earned a top five-star crash test safety rating from the NHTSA, the automaker announced Tuesday.

The minivan earned top marks in crash testing that included front impact, side impact, and a battery of other tests. Of the eight tests, the Voyager only scored one four-star rating, in the rollover test, which is common among high-riding vehicles. This should be assuring for consumers who want a minivan and its inherent safety features without having to shell out the extra money for the more upscale Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Chrysler is still alive, riding on the bulbous backs of its minivan(s) and what remains of the 300 sedan. Full-size sedans may be less popular than minivans right now, but the Chrysler Pacifica is the highest rated minivan on TCC's Rating system, and includes a plug-in hybrid version. The Voyager aims to duplicate that success on the entry level and for fleets. The 2020 Chrysler Voyager replaces base models of the Pacifica, and is more of a badge distinction than any mechanical or structural difference.

“The new Voyager benefits from the same engineering discipline and innovative spark that led to our invention of the minivan segment,” Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger cars at FCA North America, said in a statement.

The Voyager, which was a Plymouth-branded van and minivan from the mid-1970s to 2000, starts at $28,480. The LX climbs to $31,290, and the LXi is sold only to fleet buyers.