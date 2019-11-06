2020 Hyundai Venue price, Vette delayed, electric pickups: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover starts at $18,345

The smallest crossover in Hyundai's lineup will go on sale at the end of November.

2020 Ram 1500 "Built To Serve Edition" pickup trucks honor US military

The special edition trucks honor each branch of the US military.

2020 Kia Sedona

Minivan versatility is the big idea with the big 2020 Kia Sedona. We're happy with its comfortable seating and its low base price, but the latest safety touches aren't standard, and gas mileage is low. We give it a 5.6 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette officially delayed until February 2020

The highly anticipated sports car, which was originally slated to reach owners' hands at the end of the year, will be delayed until next year due to the work stoppage at GM plants that lasted six weeks.

Electric Ford Mustang has 900 horsepower and a manual transmission

The electric Mustang is only a prototype for now but some of its technologies could appear on future products.

SpeedKore reveals a 1,525-hp, twin-turbo, AWD Dodge Charger

The wild build was commissioned as a surprise birthday present.

From Green Car Reports:

Chevrolets E-10 Concept

Chevy E-10 electric hot-rod truck concept has a double shot of Bolt EV

GM's Chevrolet brand is displaying an electric vintage pickup with a performance "crate propulsion package" and two Bolt EV battery packs.

Electric Ford F-150, hybrid pickup will both be made in Michigan

UAW labor negotiations have helped confirm where Ford will build two of its most important upcoming electrified products.

Kia Futuron concept points to the electric "SUV coupe" of the future

Kia shows promise of being adventurous with its electric-car design concepts that aim many years ahead.







