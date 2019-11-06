2020 Ram 1500 "Built To Serve Edition" pickup trucks honor US military

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
November 6, 2019

Ram will honor veterans and active-duty servicemembers of the five branches of the U.S. military with special edition trucks, the truckmaker announced Wednesday.

The 2020 Ram 1500 "Built To Serve Edition" trucks will go on sale later this month and Ram will build a different version of the special edition trucks every three months.

The trucks will feature unique paint schemes, inspired by the branches of military service, 20-inch wheels, and special exterior cues such as an American flag decal on the rear quarter panel. They're based on 2020 Ram 1500 Bighorn pickups with four-wheel drive and an off-road equipment package, which cost $43,630 to start.

The "Built To Serve Edition" package adds $2,795 to those trucks, and is available to everyone—not just veterans or active-duty servicemembers.

Inside, the trucks will be upholstered with Velcro inserts and panels that owners can use for regimental patches, flags, name badges, other equipment, or pouches.

The five special edition trucks, which will be built over the next year, feature unique paint schemes that honor branches of the military. Gator and Diamond Black (1,000 trucks) honor the Army, Ceramic Gray and Patriot Blue (1,000 trucks) honor the Navy, Anvil and Billet Silver (1,000 trucks) honor the Air Force, Tank and Flame Red (1,000 trucks) honor the Marines, and Spitfire and Bright White (500 trucks) honor the Coast Guard.

The trucks are part of a larger effort by Ram to encourage volunteer efforts around the U.S. started in 2015 called "Ram Nation."

