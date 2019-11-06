The 2020 Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover starts at $18,345 including destination, the automaker announced Wednesday. The new model is the smallest in Hyundai's crossover lineup, smaller than the Hyundai Kona and comparable to the Chevy Trax, Ford Ecosport, and Nissan Kicks.

The entry-level Venue comes in three trims, two transmissions, and two available packages. All models are powered by a 121-horsepower 1.6-liter inline-4 used in the Hyundai Accent and paired with either a 6-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The manual is only offered on the SE base model, which includes standard active safety features that include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active lane control. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen are standard as well. The SE with the CVT is $1,200 more at $19,545. The CVT is more efficient at 30 mpg city, 34 highway, 32 combined, according to the EPA. The manual SE is a bit more efficient on the highway with an EPA rating of 27/35/30 mpg.

The SEL trim starts at $20,245 including the CVT, and comes with cosmetic upgrades over the base model such as roof rails and pseudo skid plates. The Convenience package adds power sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert for $21,395. The Premium package costs $1,750 more and raises the price of the Venue to $23,145 and includes heated front seats, upgraded headlights, navigation, keyless ignition, and special 17-inch wheels.

The Denim edition costs $23,045 and includes a white roof, denim-colored exterior paint, synthetic leather upholstery, and unique exterior accents.