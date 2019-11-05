What's New for 2020: Lexus

Lexus followed its onslaught of new crossover SUVs over the past few years with a renewed commitment to sedans and sports coupes. For 2020 the major updates for Toyota’s luxury brand are muted, with a significant update of its best-selling RX350 mid-size crossover. Its large SUVs soldier on at nearly a decade old, and the underperforming GS sedan gets rid of its turbo-4 option.
The most sweeping news across the Lexus lineup is the overdue addition of Android Auto functionality added to most models' infotainment systems.
New/redesigned
None.
Refreshed/updated
2020 Lexus ES
- Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert are available with the Premium Package on base models.
- Standard power folding mirrors on all but base trim.
- New grille surround and insert in the front.
- New available wheel upgrades.
- Latest Lexus Smart Key.
- Four total USB ports.
- Lexus Safety System+ suite of active safety features comes standard.
- Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert is standard.
- New off-road package.
2020 Lexus IS
- New Blackline Edition.
2020 Lexus LC
- New Inspiration Series 3 grand touring trim.
- Blind-spot monitors are standard.
- Revised accelerator pedal.
- Revised rear bumper fasteners.
2020 Lexus LS
- Special dark red coat, standard 20-inch black wheels, and white leather interior with reflective Kiriko glass panels on the doors.
- F Sport gets white interior option, revised brake pads.
- 20-inch Vapor Chrome wheels available on base model.
2020 Lexus LX
- Three-row Sports Package
- Cool Box console cooler offered as standalone option.
- Standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0.
- Standard power tilt and telescoping steering wheel.
- Optional Mark Levinson/Navigation infotainment system on upper trims.
2020 Lexus RC
- New LED front indicators and DRLs.
- More available carbon fiber elements.
- RC F gets 5 horsepower more to 472-hp total.
- RC F gets rain sensing wipers.
- New RC F Track Edition.
- Revised front and rear
- F Sport Package with 20-inch alloy wheels, distinct bumpers and grille.
- New touchscreen and touchpad replaces remote touch.
- USB ports increase from two to six.
- Standard paddle shifters.
- Standard synthetic leather upholstery.
- Standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0.
- Foot-activated hatch.
Carryover
- GS 300 is discontinued.
- GS F has standard 19-inch black matte wheels.
2020 Lexus UX
