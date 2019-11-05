What's New for 2020: Lexus

2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

November 5, 2019

Lexus followed its onslaught of new crossover SUVs over the past few years with a renewed commitment to sedans and sports coupes. For 2020 the major updates for Toyota’s luxury brand are muted, with a significant update of its best-selling RX350 mid-size crossover. Its large SUVs soldier on at nearly a decade old, and the underperforming GS sedan gets rid of its turbo-4 option. 

The most sweeping news across the Lexus lineup is the overdue addition of Android Auto functionality added to most models' infotainment systems. 

New/redesigned

None.

Refreshed/updated

2020 Lexus ES

- Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert are available with the Premium Package on base models.

- Standard power folding mirrors on all but base trim.

2020 Lexus GX

- New grille surround and insert in the front.

- New available wheel upgrades.

- Latest Lexus Smart Key.

- Four total USB ports.

- Lexus Safety System+ suite of active safety features comes standard.

- Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert is standard.

- New off-road package.

2020 Lexus IS

- New Blackline Edition.

2020 Lexus LC

- New Inspiration Series 3 grand touring trim.

- Blind-spot monitors are standard.

- Revised accelerator pedal.

- Revised rear bumper fasteners.

2020 Lexus LS

- Special dark red coat, standard 20-inch black wheels, and white leather interior with reflective Kiriko glass panels on the doors.

- F Sport gets white interior option, revised brake pads.

- 20-inch Vapor Chrome wheels available on base model.

2020 Lexus LX

- Three-row Sports Package

- Cool Box console cooler offered as standalone option.

2020 Lexus NX 

- Standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0.

- Standard power tilt and telescoping steering wheel.

- Optional Mark Levinson/Navigation infotainment system on upper trims.

2020 Lexus RC

- New LED front indicators and DRLs.

- More available carbon fiber elements.

- RC F gets 5 horsepower more to 472-hp total.

- RC F gets rain sensing wipers.

- New RC F Track Edition.

2020 Lexus RX

- Revised front and rear

- F Sport Package with 20-inch alloy wheels, distinct bumpers and grille.

- New touchscreen and touchpad replaces remote touch.

- USB ports increase from two to six.

- Standard paddle shifters.

- Standard synthetic leather upholstery.

- Standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0.

- Foot-activated hatch. 

Carryover

2020 Lexus GS 

- GS 300 is discontinued.

- GS F has standard 19-inch black matte wheels.

2020 Lexus UX

- Rear cross-traffic alert included with blind-spot monitors.

