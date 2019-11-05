2020 Honda CR-V costs more, 2020 Polestar 1 driven, 1,200-hp Hennessey Resurrection Camaro shows: What's New @ The Car Connection

Honda raises price of CR-V crossover SUV for 2020: $26,145 base, or $600 more than last year's version

The 2020 Honda CR-V compact crossover starts at $600 more than the 2019 model, but comes equipped with more standard active safety features.

What's New for 2020: Lexus

Android Auto compatibility spreads across the lineup and the Lexus GS sheds its entry-priced model.

2020 Kia Sorento review

The 2020 Kia Sorento seats five adults, spins big V-6 power and has a richly equipped SX model at its top end—but you'll have to step over 4-cylinders and a lack of safety gear on base models to get there.

The Resurrection Hennessey 1,200-hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

From Motor Authority:

The 1,200-hp, $200,000 Hennessey Resurrection Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE worships at the church of speed

Only 24 of the ultra-powerful Hennessey Resurrection Chevy Camaro coupes will be built, the follow-up to Hennessey's Exorcist.

2020 BMW M2 CS arrives as limited edition for enthusiasts

The lighter, more powerful 2020 BMW M2 CS is limited to 2,200 coupes worldwide.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T add value but not power

The "Touring" versions of the mid-engine coupe or convertible are value-focused and geared toward weekend drivers.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Polestar 1 first drive

First drive review: 2020 Polestar 1 is the "go" in green

The halo car from the new automaker is a plug-in hybrid that goes heavy on tech with a secret waiting for drivers.

Merged PSA-FCA aiming to build "a world leader" in sustainable mobility

The recently merged automaker has eyes toward the future with new models coming.

Germany set to boost buyer incentives on electric vehicles

The country's increased incentives come as the Volkswagen ID.3 begins production.