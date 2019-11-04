New 2020 Honda CR-V crossover will cost $26,145 to start, $600 more than last year's version

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
November 4, 2019

It's a big year for the updated 2020 Honda CR-V crossover. The mega-selling utility vehicle gets a new face and headlights, new hybrid model due later, and an engine overhaul across the model line.

On Monday, Honda announced how much the 2020 CR-V would cost when it goes on sale this month. Honda didn't announce how much the CR-V Hybrid would be when it goes on sale early next year.

Including mandatory destination charges of $1,095, the 2020 Honda CR-V will cost at least $26,145 to start, which is $600 more than the base version last year. The top 2020 CR-V Touring with all-wheel drive will cost $35,845, including destination, which is a price hike of $500 over last year's version. The anticipated best seller among the bunch, the 2020 Honda CR-V EX with front-wheel drive, will cost $28,655, which is an increase of $210 over the 2019 version.

For 2020, Honda dispatched its base 2.4-liter inline-4 that previously appeared in lower-cost models for a more powerful 1.5-liter turbo-4 that was optional in prior years. The 1.5-liter turbo-4 makes 190 horsepower (an increase of 6 hp over the 2.4-liter inline-4) and 179 pound-feet of torque (down from 180 lb-ft). All CR-Vs use a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and most crossovers will return about 30 mpg combined, according to the EPA. All-wheel drive is optional on all trims and adds $1,500 to the bottom line.

In addition to engine upgrades, all CR-Vs for 2020 get standard active safety features, called HondaSensing, that include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. Blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, and automatic high beams are optional features on many crossovers. A side-view camera system that displays the passenger-side blind spots, which Honda calls LaneWatch, is standard on EX models and higher.

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

This year, the CR-V received mild visual updates including new wheels, new bumpers, and a new grille. Inside, base CR-V LX models still make do with a 5.0-inch display for audio while CR-V EX and higher trims get a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The 2020 CR-V EX adds standard fog lights and HD Radio compatibility to its standard feature set. The top-shelf CR-V Touring adds unique 19-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, and updated headlights to its standard equipment.

Among similarly sized compact crossover competitors, the Honda CR-V is especially popular among shoppers and often competes against the 2020 Toyota RAV4, which starts at $26,970 including destination; 2020 Ford Escape, which costs $26,080 including destination; and 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, which costs $24,995 to start.

