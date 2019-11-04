Breathalyzer tests scrutinized, Lotus Elan comeback, Infiniti electrification plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

Thousands of arrests are being thrown out over unreliable Breathalyzer results

Breathalyzer machines cannot be relied upon in drunken driving cases, according to a New York Times investigation.

Ram recalls more than 100,000 diesel pickups for fire risk

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickup trucks from model years 2014-2019 are being recalled for an increased risk of engine fire.

2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class review

With its fast-acting fold-down roof and turbocharged engine lineup, the 2020 SLC-Class gives Benz its best effort in its final model year on sale. We rate it 5.6 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

New Lotus logo

Lotus Elan could be resurrected in next-gen sports car plan

The modern Elan has reportedly been proposed as a softer, more mainstream offering to target the Porsche Boxster.

2020 Genesis G90 tipped for 2019 LA Auto Show

The updated G90 and Genesis' first SUV, a BMW X5 rival likely to be called a GV80, are coming soon.

Mopar looks to have a big-power Challenger drag special for SEMA

Mopar's newest Dodge Challenger looks to be its biggest and baddest yet.

From Green Car Reports:

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept - on exhibit October 2019









Nissan's Infiniti luxury brand will make traditional engine-transmission layouts a thing of the past—and the design will be radically different.





Infiniti confirmed fully electric or series-hybrid models based on the Q, QS, and QX Inspiration concepts due in the next three years.

EV tax credit reform has a lot of support from automakers, utilities, energy companies, and environmental groups—but likely not from the White House.