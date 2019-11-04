Breathalyzer tests scrutinized, Lotus Elan comeback, Infiniti electrification plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford Police Interceptor Utility Front Interior Visor Light Bar

Ford Police Interceptor Utility Front Interior Visor Light Bar

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 4, 2019

Thousands of arrests are being thrown out over unreliable Breathalyzer results

Breathalyzer machines cannot be relied upon in drunken driving cases, according to a New York Times investigation.

Ram recalls more than 100,000 diesel pickups for fire risk

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickup trucks from model years 2014-2019 are being recalled for an increased risk of engine fire. 

2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class review

With its fast-acting fold-down roof and turbocharged engine lineup, the 2020 SLC-Class gives Benz its best effort in its final model year on sale. We rate it 5.6 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

New Lotus logo

New Lotus logo

Lotus Elan could be resurrected in next-gen sports car plan

The modern Elan has reportedly been proposed as a softer, more mainstream offering to target the Porsche Boxster.

2020 Genesis G90 tipped for 2019 LA Auto Show

The updated G90 and Genesis' first SUV, a BMW X5 rival likely to be called a GV80, are coming soon.

Mopar looks to have a big-power Challenger drag special for SEMA

Mopar's newest Dodge Challenger looks to be its biggest and baddest yet.

From Green Car Reports:

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept - on exhibit October 2019

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept - on exhibit October 2019



Nissan's Infiniti luxury brand will make traditional engine-transmission layouts a thing of the past—and the design will be radically different. 

 
Infiniti confirmed fully electric or series-hybrid models based on the Q, QS, and QX Inspiration concepts due in the next three years. 
 
 
EV tax credit reform has a lot of support from automakers, utilities, energy companies, and environmental groups—but likely not from the White House.
 
 
Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Ford launches Sync 4 and over-the-air updates Ford launches Sync 4 and over-the-air updates
New Volkswagen Golf hatchback revealed amid uncertain future in US New Volkswagen Golf hatchback revealed amid uncertain future in US
New 2020 Honda CR-V crossover will cost $26,145 to start, $600 more than last year's version New 2020 Honda CR-V crossover will cost $26,145 to start, $600 more than last year's version
The Ford Flex is dead The Ford Flex is dead
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.