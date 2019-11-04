Breathalyzer tests scrutinized, Lotus Elan comeback, Infiniti electrification plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

Thousands of arrests are being thrown out over unreliable Breathalyzer results
Breathalyzer machines cannot be relied upon in drunken driving cases, according to a New York Times investigation.
Ram recalls more than 100,000 diesel pickups for fire risk
Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickup trucks from model years 2014-2019 are being recalled for an increased risk of engine fire.
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class review
With its fast-acting fold-down roof and turbocharged engine lineup, the 2020 SLC-Class gives Benz its best effort in its final model year on sale. We rate it 5.6 out of 10.
From Motor Authority:
New Lotus logo
Lotus Elan could be resurrected in next-gen sports car plan
The modern Elan has reportedly been proposed as a softer, more mainstream offering to target the Porsche Boxster.
2020 Genesis G90 tipped for 2019 LA Auto Show
The updated G90 and Genesis' first SUV, a BMW X5 rival likely to be called a GV80, are coming soon.
Mopar looks to have a big-power Challenger drag special for SEMA
Mopar's newest Dodge Challenger looks to be its biggest and baddest yet.
From Green Car Reports:
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept - on exhibit October 2019
