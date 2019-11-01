2020 dead car list, Bronco's spring launch, Fisker Ocean electric SUV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Bring out your dead: Here are the cars discontinued for 2020
Discontinued cars that will no longer be made for model year 2020 include compacts, sedans, convertibles, and city cars.
The Blue Oval's shift from cars to crossovers continues with redesigns of the 2020 Ford Escape, 2020 Ford Explorer, and F-Series Super Duty.
GM recalls 638,000 SUVs and pickups for sudden braking
GM recalls newer Chevy Suburban, Tahoe, Silverado and GMC Yukon and Sierra for braking issue.
From Motor Authority:
Ford Bronco logo
2021 Ford Bronco to debut in the spring
Ford's new Bronco is almost here and to build excitement the automaker has revealed the latest take on the bucking bronco logo.
GM issues stop-sale on 2020 Chevrolet Camaro V-6
General Motors has issued a stop-sale on the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with the V-6 engine due to a potential emissions system issue.
2020 Infinitis arriving with new infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on the latest version of Infiniti's InTouch infotainment system.
From Green Car Reports:
Teaser for Fisker Ocean electric SUV
