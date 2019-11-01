2020 dead car list, Bronco's spring launch, Fisker Ocean electric SUV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Bring out your dead: Here are the cars discontinued for 2020

Discontinued cars that will no longer be made for model year 2020 include compacts, sedans, convertibles, and city cars.

What's New for 2020: Ford

The Blue Oval's shift from cars to crossovers continues with redesigns of the 2020 Ford Escape, 2020 Ford Explorer, and F-Series Super Duty.

GM recalls 638,000 SUVs and pickups for sudden braking

GM recalls newer Chevy Suburban, Tahoe, Silverado and GMC Yukon and Sierra for braking issue.

From Motor Authority:

Ford Bronco logo

2021 Ford Bronco to debut in the spring

Ford's new Bronco is almost here and to build excitement the automaker has revealed the latest take on the bucking bronco logo.

GM issues stop-sale on 2020 Chevrolet Camaro V-6

General Motors has issued a stop-sale on the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with the V-6 engine due to a potential emissions system issue.

2020 Infinitis arriving with new infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on the latest version of Infiniti's InTouch infotainment system.

From Green Car Reports:

Teaser for Fisker Ocean electric SUV

Fisker's compact electric SUV is now due for delivery in late 2021. It has some compelling features and a price, but it still lacks a production location and key specs.

Due to evolving EPA test procedures, the Volkswagen e-Golf loses a couple miles of range for 2020, versus 2019.

A paper sponsored by the companies emphasizes how much more it can cost to be ready for charging if not made part of a new build or renovation.