What's New for 2020: Ford

Ford Motor Company is in the midst of a product shift from cars to crossovers. The Fiesta and Focus subcompacts are no longer sold in North America, and neither is the Taurus full-size sedan. The Fusion mid-size sedan soldiers on, as do the many high-performance iterations of the Mustang.

Performance gets electrified with plans of a Mustang-inspired electric crossover among other rumored plug-in vehicles, and the return of the 2021 Ford Bronco brings along more hype than could’ve been stowed in the Ford Flex crossover SUV, which has been discontinued for 2020.

Technology upgrades dominate the news for 2020. For higher volume 2020 vehicles, Ford is rolling out the latest upgraded infotainment system in Sync 4 and over-the-air updates to mimic smartphone updates to in-car technology. FordPass Connect, the connected-car app that allows for remote start and locking, maintenance tracking, and live troubleshooting, is now standard on all but the Edge, F-150, and Expedition.

Here’s what else is new and noteworthy from the Blue Oval for 2020.

Redesigned

2020 Ford Escape

Powertrain options include hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 8-speed automatic transmission.

Lower, longer, wider than the outgoing model.

All-wheel drive available on all seven configurations.

Available 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

Standard Ford Co-Pilot360, which includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and high-beam assist.

2020 Ford Explorer ST - First Drive - Portland OR, June 2019

2020 Ford Explorer

Three-row SUV comes in base Explorer, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, Platinum, and ST performance variants.

Three engine choices with 10-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive: 300-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4, 365-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6, 318-hp 3.3-liter hybrid engine.

Available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Ford Co-Pilot360 is standard on all but base Explorer and XLT trims.

Standard Sync 3, FordPass Connect, Sirius XM Radio.

Available Premium Tech Package with 10.3-inch touchscreen.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 Tremor Off-Road Package

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty

New 7.3-liter V-8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission.

Upgraded 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel V-8 with 10-speed automatic transmission.

Active safety technology standard on XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims.

Available Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

Duallys get high-flow grille.

Available Tremor off-road package.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 media drive, Las Vegas, October, 2019

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Most powerful street-legal Mustang ever.

760-horsepower 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 with 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

MagnaRide dampers, six-piston Brembo front calipers, 16.5-inch rotors.

Seven drive modes with active exhaust system.

Available Carbon Fiber Track Package.

Available 20x11.5-inch rear wheels with Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Available Kona Blue racing and side stripes.

Refreshed/Updated

2019 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

Standard dual-zone climate control, Sync 3, 8-inch touchscreen, 10-way power driver’s seat.

Upgraded Titanium Elite Package.

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch

2020 Ford Expedition

New King Ranch edition.

Platinum trim gets standard perforated leather first- and second-row seats.

Platinum gets standard 22-inch wheels.

Power-reclining third-row seats standard on XLT, Limited, King Ranch.

2020 Ford Mustang 2.3 High Performance Package

2020 Ford Mustang

High Performance Package for 2.3-liter turbo-4.

2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon

2020 Ford Transit Connect

Cargo or passenger van.

Standard automatic headlights and daytime running lights.

Ford Co-Pilot360 standard on XLT and Titanium trim.

Power folding mirrors standard on XLT and Titanium trim.

Carry-over

2020 Ford Ecosport

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford GT

2020 Ford Ranger