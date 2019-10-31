2020 Mazda CX-9's big price bump, FCA and Peugeot merge, electric turbos: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mazda CX-9 gets small updates, big price bump

Mazda's three-row crossover SUV gets a host of convenience and comfort upgrades, as well as a $1,510 price jump in the 2020 CX-9.

The 2019 Ford Ranger hauls more than cabbage

The return of the Ford Ranger doesn't mean a new truck, yet it feels a lot fresher than the other mid-size truck competition.

2020 Lincoln Nautilus review

Very good crash-test scores, interior space, and features give the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus a leg up on some of its rivals–but performance is mild, and the interior needs some of the polish applied to the body. We rate it at 7.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

Row your own way: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S manual transmissions are coming soon

Porsche is adding the 7-speed manual transmission to the 911 Carrera S and 4S models as a no-cost option.

Official: Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Group agree to 50/50 merger

The merged company will be the fourth biggest automaker in the world.

Fisker Ocean is name of new SUV from revived EV startup

Revived EV startup Fisker has a 300-mile SUV in the works for a 2021 launch.

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen New Electric Future exhibit and ID concept teaser for LA 2019

Volkswagen is planning to reveal a production-bound concept for its ID family of electric vehicles at the LA auto show in November.

E-turbos can become active electrical components in a hybrid powertrain, rather than merely engine-boosters.

U.S. regions that are more dependent on coal could benefit more from the cleaning of the grid, a Harvard study underscores.