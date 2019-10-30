2020 Lexus RX review, the 6-figure Shelby GT500, Tesla Model 3 taxi: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Lexus RX review

Comfort is the 2020 Lexus RX's game, with space for five adults and their roll-aboards. Styling's a mixed bag—and so is safety, in a shock. We rate the 2020 RX at 6.2 out of 10.

Toyota recalling more than 928K cars in final phase of massive Takata airbag fix

Toyota is replacing the airbag replacement part supplied by Takata in older Toyota, Lexus, and Scion models.

2020 Ford Expedition review

A full-size SUV with near-luxury features and near-sportscar power, the 2020 Ford Expedition can handle almost any road, with seven on board. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 media drive, Las Vegas, October, 2019

How the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 tops $100,000

Two options can push the price of the most-powerful street-legal vehicle Ford has ever made past $100,000.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirms merger talks with Peugeot owner PSA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' long search for a partner might come to fruition with Peugeot merger talks.

Toyota Supra GT4 has 430 horsepower and $195,000 price tag

The 430-horsepower Toyota Supra GT4 customer race car will be available to U.S. buyers next August.

2019 Tesla Model 3 - IIHS frontal test

Tesla Model 3 is approved for NYC yellow cab duty

New York has approved the Model 3 to be one of its full-fledged yellow cabs, bearing the prized taxi medallion.

Lightyear One solar-supplemented EV now claims to be most aerodynamic car

With a Cd below 0.20, the Lightyear One electric car due in 2021 is now claimed to be the most aerodynamic car in the world.

Hyundai concept semi shows high hopes for hydrogen fuel cells

Hyundai has shown its first attempt at a heavy-duty Class 8 truck, powered by hydrogen fuel-cell technology.