Bye, Ford Flex; Shelby GT500 review; Mini electric, mini price: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Flex once cut the sharpest figure in Ford's family of sport-utility vehicles and wagons, but it's being culled from the lineup after the 2019 model year.
Some pedestrian detection systems are ineffective at avoiding crashes, IIHS finds
IIHS testing of 16 mid-size sedans found that some pedestrian detection systems are superior at avoiding pedestrian collisions, while other vehicles failed to slow down at all.
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan earns Top Safety Pick+
Volkswagen's entry-level family SUV was awarded an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ on certain trims with LED headlights.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 media drive, Las Vegas, October, 2019
First drive review: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 boasts drag car speed, road-racer moves
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 performs in a straight line and around corners.
Famous Porsche tuner Gemballa to reveal supercar in 2020
Gemballa wants to transition from a pure tuner to a low-volume automaker, starting with a new supercar boasting over 800 horsepower.
Touareg R to be Volkswagen R division's first plug-in hybrid
The Touareg R will be the first of multiple plug-in hybrids from the Volkswagen R division.
From Green Car Reports:
2020 Mini Cooper SE Hardtop
