Bye, Ford Flex; Shelby GT500 review; Mini electric, mini price: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Ford Flex is dead

The Flex once cut the sharpest figure in Ford's family of sport-utility vehicles and wagons, but it's being culled from the lineup after the 2019 model year.

Some pedestrian detection systems are ineffective at avoiding crashes, IIHS finds

IIHS testing of 16 mid-size sedans found that some pedestrian detection systems are superior at avoiding pedestrian collisions, while other vehicles failed to slow down at all.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan earns Top Safety Pick+

Volkswagen's entry-level family SUV was awarded an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ on certain trims with LED headlights.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 media drive, Las Vegas, October, 2019

First drive review: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 boasts drag car speed, road-racer moves

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 performs in a straight line and around corners.

Famous Porsche tuner Gemballa to reveal supercar in 2020

Gemballa wants to transition from a pure tuner to a low-volume automaker, starting with a new supercar boasting over 800 horsepower.

Touareg R to be Volkswagen R division's first plug-in hybrid

The Touareg R will be the first of multiple plug-in hybrids from the Volkswagen R division.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Mini Cooper SE Hardtop

The Mini Cooper SE is arriving early next year, and with a price starting at $30,750 it's one of the most affordable fully electric cars.

The supplier BorgWarner has devised a clutch system that creates the same handling dynamics as systems with dual rear motors.

The Dynamo cab is based on the Nissan e-NV commercial electric passenger van—not available in the U.S. In the UK it will go 174 miles on a charge.