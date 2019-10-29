2019 Volkswagen Tiguan earns Top Safety Pick+

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan TDI (Euro-spec)

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan TDI (Euro-spec)

Byron Hurd Byron Hurd Contributor
October 29, 2019

Volkswagen's entry-level family SUV was awarded an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ on certain trims with LED headlights. Overall, the compact crossover earned top marks in crash testing regardless of trim. 

"The 2019 Tiguan earns good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests," the IIHS said in its announcement. "The midsize SUV qualifies for the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award when equipped with specific headlights and an optional front crash prevention system."

The Tiguan's only shortfalls are its LATCH child seat anchor system, which scored only an "Acceptable" for ease of use, and the headlights available on some trims. The Top Safety Pick+ nod applies only to trims with LED projector headlights and the optional system that VW calls "Front Assist." That package, which includes automatic emergency braking, is optional on the base S trim but standard on the SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trims. The LED headlights are standard only on the top SEL Premium grade. 

"Earning an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating for the Tiguan underscores Volkswagen’s commitment to delivering vehicles equipped with latest advanced driver-assistance technology," said VW senior VP Hein Schafer. 

VW's nod puts the Tiguan in strong company. The Tiguan is either on the large end of the compact segment or the smaller end of the midsize segment, depending on who you ask. The Kia Sorento, which, like the Tiguan, is on the smaller side of mid-size, also got the nod. The other mid-size models recognized by the IIHS were the two-row Hyundai Santa Fe and larger, three-row models, like the Hyundai Palisade and Subaru Ascent.

Going a full class down, those who only need two rows could also consider the Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4, both of which also got the Top Safety Pick+ nod. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Nissan Titan XD updated for heavy-duty pickup truck competition 2020 Nissan Titan XD updated for heavy-duty pickup truck competition
New Volkswagen Golf hatchback revealed amid uncertain future in US New Volkswagen Golf hatchback revealed amid uncertain future in US
The Ford Flex is dead The Ford Flex is dead
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class snags IIHS Top Safety Pick+ trophy—with the right lights 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class snags IIHS Top Safety Pick+ trophy—with the right lights
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.