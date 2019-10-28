Toyota recalling more than 928K cars in final phase of massive Takata airbag fix

Toyota will recall more than 928,000 sedans, SUVs, trucks, minivans, coupes, and convertibles in the final phase of a massive fix to replace faulty airbag inflators made by now-defunct airbag supplier Takata.

The recall covers a broad swath of Toyota, Scion, and Lexus vehicles that include:

- 2010-2016 Toyota 4Runner;

- 2003-2006 Toyota Tundra;

- 2003-2013 Toyota Corolla;

- 2009-2010 Toyota Matrix;

- 2004-2005 Toyota RAV4;

- 2002-2007 Toyota Sequoia;

- 2011-2013 Toyota Sienna;

- 2008-2012 Scion xB;

- 2008-2009 Lexus IS-F;

- 2007-2012 Toyota Yaris;

- 2007-2012 Lexus ES 350;

- 2010-2017 Lexus GX 460;

- 2002-2010 Lexus SC 430;

- 2006-2012 Lexus IS 250 and IS 350;

- 2010-2015 Lexus IS 250C IS 350C.

The affected vehicles had "like for like" airbag inflator replacements previously, but those Takata-supplied inflators now will be replaced by airbag inflators produced by a different supplier.

The Takata airbag recall is one of the largest in automotive history and spans more than 41 million vehicles from nearly every automaker. More than 65 million airbag inflators are affected by the recall after the supplier admitted it falsified testing data and lied about the safety of its parts. The faulty inflators could rupture and spray shrapnel into the cabin, resulting in death or injury. At least 24 people have been killed by the faulty inflators worldwide, and hundreds have been injured.

Toyota said it will notify affected owners via mail by mid-December to bring their vehicles to a nearby service center. Technicians will replace the airbag inflators for free. To check if your vehicle is included in the recall, Toyota and federal officials offer free websites with more information.