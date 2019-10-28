Porsche goes online, the next Lamborghini Aventador, CO2 makes news: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 28, 2019

Porsche tests online car sales 

Porsche's online car buying pilot program will let shoppers complete paperwork, handle trade-ins, lock down financing without having to visit dealer. 

2020 Mazda 6 sedan starts at $24,920

Mazda's aging mid-size sedan gets standard active safety features and a new key fob for 2020. 

2020 Toyota Sequoia

Based on the Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck, the 2020 Toyota Sequoia three-row SUV gets an off-road TRD Pro trim but the dated design still lags on interior comforts. It earned a 4.4 out of 10 ranking. 

From Motor Authority:

Graham's 1969 Porsche 911T

Graham's 1969 Porsche 911T

1969 Porsche 911 T comes back to life after 10 years of hibernation

A 1969 Porsche 911 T, after 30 years on the road and 10 more sitting unattended in the London Bridge parking garage, finally got to meet its modern descendant.

Lamborghini motorsport squad teases 830-horsepower Aventador

New track car is expected to be the last Lamborghini V-12 without electrification.

2020 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo ready to challenge the Corvette C8.R

Over 18,000 hours were spent developing the new front fascia alone.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Schumer's proposal would boost EVs and the companies making them in the US

An early proposal for the next session of Congress focuses on electric vehicles and building U.S. industry around them. It's not another Cash for Clunkers. 

EPA chief Wheeler says under new rules CO2 limits will be tighter

With all loopholes banished, the new rules will reduce CO2, claimed the EPA Administrator in a recent Detroit address. 

Nissan figured out how to make a dual-motor Leaf

It's not entirely a Leaf, actually, but a demonstration of what its next-generation scalable electric platform might be able to do.

 
Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

The Ford Flex is dead The Ford Flex is dead
2020 Nissan Titan XD updated for heavy-duty pickup truck competition 2020 Nissan Titan XD updated for heavy-duty pickup truck competition
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class snags IIHS Top Safety Pick+ trophy—with the right lights 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class snags IIHS Top Safety Pick+ trophy—with the right lights
New Volkswagen Golf hatchback revealed amid uncertain future in US New Volkswagen Golf hatchback revealed amid uncertain future in US
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.