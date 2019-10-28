2020 Mazda 6 sedan starts at $24,920

The 2020 Mazda 6 mid-size sedan will get a modest $200 price bump when it goes on sale later this fall, Mazda announced Friday, keeping the base price for its mid-sizer under $25,000 ($24,920 including destination).

The 6 remains essentially unchanged from 2019. A new key fob is the only noteworthy update, though Mazda notes that its active safety suite is now standard across the entire model range.

This generation of the Mazda 6 was introduced in 2013 for the 2014 model year and has fought an uphill battle against shrinking segment sales, impressive redesigns of the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, and advancing technology that put the semi-independent automaker at a disadvantage in the marketplace.

Nonetheless, Mazda had high hopes for its redesigned family car. Originally, it was slated to receive a diesel engine and perhaps an enthusiast model.

Unfortunately, development struggles and Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal delayed the introduction of the oil-burner beyond a time frame when it made sense in a marketplace hostile to sedans. The diesel eventually ended up in Mazda's CX-5, where its fuel economy is disappointing.

In the meantime, the 6 has gained a turbocharged engine, lost its manual transmission, and added some new higher-end trim levels, including the "Signature" edition which gets a unique badge starting this year.

In its previous incarnations, the 6 was regarded as the enthusiast's choice among mainstream four-doors, and in 2006 and 2007 Mazda offered a Mazdaspeed variant with a 274-horsepower turbocharged inline-4, 6-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive and a limited-slip rear differential, making it a respectable competitor to the Subaru Legacy GT Spec.B.

The current 6's turbocharged engine puts out a respectable 227-250 horsepower (octane dependent) and 310 pound-feet of torque, making it a match for the likes of the Honda Accord with its larger, 2.0-liter turbo engine.

Sadly, Mazda's in-car infotainment system lags the industry in both capability and utility, though it did receive smartphone integration in a recent update. It's still an enthusiast favorite in the mid-size segment, but that niche grows smaller by the day.