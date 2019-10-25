2021 VW Golf preview, Jaguar's supercar, Bollinger electric truck price: What's New @ The Car Connection

Top Senator proposes up to $5,000 cash back to trade in old gas cars for electric cars
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer proposed a $454 billion plan over 10 years to phase out gas cars in favor of zero-emission vehicles to get US on path for net carbon zero.
New Volkswagen Golf hatchback revealed amid uncertain future in US
Volkswagen launched the 2021 Golf hatchback, one of the most popular cars in the world, though it is unclear if it will be sold in the U.S.
The capable and spacious 2020 Subaru Forester is one of the best compact crossovers on sale and earns a 6.8 on our overall scale.
From Motor Authority:
Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe concept
Jaguar unveils 1,005-horsepower electric supercar concept
Design elements from the stunning concept could make it onto future EVs from the British brand.
Infiniti quietly axes Q70 luxury sedan
Infinti's aging Q70 has finally been put to rest but an electrified successor is thought to be in the works.
Land Rover Defender SVR reportedly in the works with BMW twin-turbo V-8
Reports of testing a Land Rover Defender that packs a 500-horsepower, 4.4-liter BMW V-8 would enable the SUV to go toe-to-toe with the Mercedes-AMG G63.
From Green Car Reports:
Bollinger B2 prototype
