2020 Mercedes GLE review, off-road truck challenge, Tesla Model Y due in summer: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class review
With excellent safety and performance ratings, handsome styling, and a wealth of features, the 2020 GLE-Class medium-sized crossover SUV earns some of the best scores among luxury utility vehicles.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class snags IIHS Top Safety Pick+ trophy—with the right lights
The latest Mercedes medium-sized crossover SUV has earned the insurance industry's highest praise—so long as it's outfitted with special headlights.
2020 Nissan Titan XD updated for heavy-duty pickup truck competition
The refreshed 2020 Nissan Titan XD simplifies bed, cab, and engine options to try and stay competitive in the heavy-duty pickup segment.
From Motor Authority:
Ford Ranger FX4, Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
4 x 4x4: Who is the king of mid-size pickup off-roading?
We pitted the Jeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison against each other in an off-road challenge for mid-size pickup supremacy.
Bollinger's rugged electric SUV and pickup priced from $125,000
American EV startup Bollinger has locked in pricing and specs for its rugged B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck.
Latest Tesla Model S Plaid prototype sports huge wing
The latest prototypes look a lot more polished and thus likely better represent the production Model S Plaid due in 2020.
From Green Car Reports:
Tesla Model Y
