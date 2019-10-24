2020 Mercedes GLE review, off-road truck challenge, Tesla Model Y due in summer: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class review

With excellent safety and performance ratings, handsome styling, and a wealth of features, the 2020 GLE-Class medium-sized crossover SUV earns some of the best scores among luxury utility vehicles.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class snags IIHS Top Safety Pick+ trophy—with the right lights

The latest Mercedes medium-sized crossover SUV has earned the insurance industry's highest praise—so long as it's outfitted with special headlights.

2020 Nissan Titan XD updated for heavy-duty pickup truck competition

The refreshed 2020 Nissan Titan XD simplifies bed, cab, and engine options to try and stay competitive in the heavy-duty pickup segment.

Ford Ranger FX4, Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

4 x 4x4: Who is the king of mid-size pickup off-roading?

We pitted the Jeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison against each other in an off-road challenge for mid-size pickup supremacy.

Bollinger's rugged electric SUV and pickup priced from $125,000

American EV startup Bollinger has locked in pricing and specs for its rugged B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck.

Latest Tesla Model S Plaid prototype sports huge wing

The latest prototypes look a lot more polished and thus likely better represent the production Model S Plaid due in 2020.

Tesla Model Y





The Tesla Model Y will arrive mid-2020, and the Semi's still due for production in 2020, Tesla reported in a roundup for investors.

The addition of an electric motor to the turbine shaft provides boost and can be turned into a generator that recuperates energy for the battery.

The cute, city-savvy Honda E electric car might have made it to America, but in 2016 Honda execs cut the U.S. out of its plan.