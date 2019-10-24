2020 Nissan Titan XD updated for heavy-duty pickup truck competition

Unveiled this week in Tennessee, the 2020 Nissan Titan XD heavy-duty truck adds even tougher looks, compared to the 2019 version, even if the power is only slightly increased.

With the Titan XD, Nissan's full-size, not-quite-heavy-duty pickup is addition by subtraction. Gone are the multiple cab configurations and bed lengths, pared down to just a four-door crew cab version with a 6.5-foot bed. The optional Cummins turbodiesel is gone too, leaving only a standard 5.6-liter, gas-powered V-8 that makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque (up 10 hp and 19 lb-ft over last year). Rear-wheel drive is still standard on every truck, although four-wheel drive will be a popular upgrade for many truck buyers. The 7-speed automatic transmission from last year's version is gone, replaced this year by a 9-speed automatic with a higher final gear ratio for better torque delivery and acceleration.

Nissan didn't provide towing capacities for the new Titan XD, but with a more powerful V-8 and updated 9-speed and a higher final gear ratio, it's likely to top the 11,680-pound rating of last year's gas-powered Titan XD when hitched to the rear end in rear-drive versions. (Towing via gooseneck only adds 100 pounds to the overall rating.) The Titan XD still offers an integrated brake controller, trailer sway control, and an available surround-view monitor.

Like its predecessor, the Titan XD rides atop a fully boxed ladder frame that isn't shared with the light-duty Titan, which was also updated for 2020. The Titan XD is roughly 15 inches longer than its light-duty counterpart and has a 151.6-inch wheelbase.

The 2020 Titan XD's visual changes largely follow the Titan's changes, with a tougher-looking exterior pronounced by a larger grille turned matte black for PRO-4X off-road detail. Inside, the Titan XD gets an upgraded, available 9.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The 2020 Nissan Titan XD will be available in S, SV, PRO-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve trim levels when it goes on sale. All trucks will be equipped with standard active safety features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition.

Nissan didn't say when the Titan XD would be available, but said the truck would go on sale early next year.