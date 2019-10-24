2020 Nissan Titan XD updated for heavy-duty pickup truck competition

Unveiled this week in Tennessee, the 2020 Nissan Titan XD heavy-duty truck adds even tougher looks, compared to the 2019 version, even if the power is only slightly increased.
With the Titan XD, Nissan's full-size, not-quite-heavy-duty pickup is addition by subtraction. Gone are the multiple cab configurations and bed lengths, pared down to just a four-door crew cab version with a 6.5-foot bed. The optional Cummins turbodiesel is gone too, leaving only a standard 5.6-liter, gas-powered V-8 that makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque (up 10 hp and 19 lb-ft over last year). Rear-wheel drive is still standard on every truck, although four-wheel drive will be a popular upgrade for many truck buyers. The 7-speed automatic transmission from last year's version is gone, replaced this year by a 9-speed automatic with a higher final gear ratio for better torque delivery and acceleration.
2020 Nissan Titan XD
Nissan didn't provide towing capacities for the new Titan XD, but with a more powerful V-8 and updated 9-speed and a higher final gear ratio, it's likely to top the 11,680-pound rating of last year's gas-powered Titan XD when hitched to the rear end in rear-drive versions. (Towing via gooseneck only adds 100 pounds to the overall rating.) The Titan XD still offers an integrated brake controller, trailer sway control, and an available surround-view monitor.
Like its predecessor, the Titan XD rides atop a fully boxed ladder frame that isn't shared with the light-duty Titan, which was also updated for 2020. The Titan XD is roughly 15 inches longer than its light-duty counterpart and has a 151.6-inch wheelbase.
2020 Nissan Titan XD
The 2020 Titan XD's visual changes largely follow the Titan's changes, with a tougher-looking exterior pronounced by a larger grille turned matte black for PRO-4X off-road detail. Inside, the Titan XD gets an upgraded, available 9.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
The 2020 Nissan Titan XD will be available in S, SV, PRO-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve trim levels when it goes on sale. All trucks will be equipped with standard active safety features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition.
Nissan didn't say when the Titan XD would be available, but said the truck would go on sale early next year.
Email This Page