RAV4 vs Forester, Aston Martin Vantage review, Lexus EV preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2020 Subaru Forester: Compare Crossovers
The two popular crossovers from Toyota and Subaru duel head to head with one winner among small crossovers.
Updated Lexus UX headlights earn Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS
2019 Lexus UX small crossover earns a Top Safety Pick+ for LED headlights.
With the NX, Lexus steps into the realm of X3s and Q5s with an older, much more angular design and frustrating infotainment controls.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR
2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR
First drive review: 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR's manual transmission grows on you
The 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR's dogleg 7-speed manual transmission adds confusion and engagement to the super sports car.
Mitsubishi MI-Tech Concept debuts with gas turbine, 4-motor powertrain
Mitsubishi's new concept likely previews the next Outlander Sport.
2020 BMW Alpina B3 is the M3 alternative we miss out on
The BMW 3-Series-based Alpina B3 packs an impressive 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
From Green Car Reports:
Email This Page