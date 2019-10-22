Updated Lexus UX headlights earn Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS

Updated headlights on 2019 Lexus UX crossovers earned top scores from the IIHS in recent tests and netted the small luxury crossover a Top Safety Pick+ award.

Lexus Enthusiast was the first to report the findings Monday.

In May, the IIHS reported that the new Lexus UX, which is related to the Toyota C-HR, earned top "Good" scores in its crash-tests, including front- and passenger-side small overlap protection that simulates the crossover hitting a small tree or light pole and earned a Top Safety Pick award. The insurance industry-funded agency rated the active safety features that include automatic emergency braking, which is standard on UX models, as "Superior" at avoiding forward crashes at 12 and 25 mph.

The Top Safety Pick+ award applies to crossovers only built after June 2019, which were fitted with optional LED headlights rated "Good" by the agency. The headlights are fitted to 2020 UX 200 crossovers fitted with an optional $1,660 auto-leveling headlight package available on all crossovers.

On crossovers built before June 2019, the optional headlight package only netted an "Acceptable" score by the IIHS.

On all crossovers without the optional package, the IIHS rates the Lexus UX headlights as "Poor," the agency's lowest rating.