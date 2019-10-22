2020 Hyundai Palisade review, Porsche Panamera 'Ring testing, Winnebago EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 22, 2019

Review update: A look inside the wonders of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is a large three-row SUV with all the functionality of a minivan but with the style of a luxury crossover.  

2020 Subaru Crosstrek to start at $23,155; Hybrid at $36,155

2020 Subaru Crosstrek small crossover gets a small price bump but more standard safety technology. 

2020 Land Cruiser

Exceptional off-road ability may earn the Toyota Land Cruiser its exorbitant sticker price, but luxury's left off the menu, and street handling is what you'd expect: ungainly. 

From Motor Authority:

Hardcore Porsche Panamera testing at the 'Ring could be 10th anniversary special

Mystery Porsche Panamera prototype reportedly lapped the Nürburgring in 7:11 during testing. 

Matt Damon and Jay Leno talk "Ford v Ferrari"

With "Ford v Ferrari" just weeks away from its theatrical debut, star Matt Damon made an appearance at Jay Leno's Garage to talk Cobras and Le Mans with Leno

GM electric pickup program could lead to Hummer revival

The electric Hummer will reportedly arrive as early as 2021.

From Green Car Reports:

Motiv, which creates electric commercial trucks has received a round of funding partly from the RV maker Winnebago. 
 
 
In the aftermath of the Volkswagen diesel scandal, VW expects its mass-market electric vehicles to generate the same margins as diesel. 
 
 
A venture with roots in Silicon Valley and Saudi Arabia aims to use recycled plastic from bottles on a large scale—in the tarmac. 
 
 
 
 
