2020 Hyundai Palisade review, Porsche Panamera 'Ring testing, Winnebago EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: A look inside the wonders of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is a large three-row SUV with all the functionality of a minivan but with the style of a luxury crossover.
2020 Subaru Crosstrek to start at $23,155; Hybrid at $36,155
2020 Subaru Crosstrek small crossover gets a small price bump but more standard safety technology.
Exceptional off-road ability may earn the Toyota Land Cruiser its exorbitant sticker price, but luxury's left off the menu, and street handling is what you'd expect: ungainly.
From Motor Authority:
Matt Damon Jay Leno's Garage
Matt Damon Jay Leno's Garage
Hardcore Porsche Panamera testing at the 'Ring could be 10th anniversary special
Mystery Porsche Panamera prototype reportedly lapped the Nürburgring in 7:11 during testing.
Matt Damon and Jay Leno talk "Ford v Ferrari"
With "Ford v Ferrari" just weeks away from its theatrical debut, star Matt Damon made an appearance at Jay Leno's Garage to talk Cobras and Le Mans with Leno
GM electric pickup program could lead to Hummer revival
The electric Hummer will reportedly arrive as early as 2021.
From Green Car Reports:
Motiv Winnebago
Motiv Winnebago
Email This Page