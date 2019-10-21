2020 Subaru Crosstrek to start at $23,155; Hybrid at $36,155

The Subaru Crosstrek small crossover is just $285 more expensive for 2020, the Japanese automaker announced Thursday, starting at $23,155 (including a $1,010 destination fee). The 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid will start at $36,155—an increase of $185.

While Subaru claims price increases of $250 and $150 for the base model and Hybrid, respectively, the company also silently raised its destination fees for the new model year from $975 to $1,010, effectively adding $35 to the cost of all of its new cars.

The Crosstrek carries on effectively unchanged for 2020, with just minor content tweaks here and there to add value in the face of price creep. The Hybrid model, which was a late addition to the lineup for 2019, comes in the exact same configuration for 2020.

All Crosstrek models with the continuously variable automatic transmission now come standard with EyeSight, Subaru's suite of active safety features including adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic emergency braking. Crosstrek's equipped with EyeSight and responsive headlights have earned the Top Safety Pick+ top safety rating from the IIHS five years in a row.

Base Crosstreks now get automatic door locks and automatic climate control as standard equipment, and CVT models also get auto start-stop. Base, Premium and Limited models with the CVT also get Subaru's SI-Drive performance drive mode selector, which was previously optional on some trims.

The Crosstrek is Subaru's smallest crossover/SUV, and competes in a crowded and constantly evolving segment with very little cohesion. Subaru's choice of offering all-wheel drive as standard equipment (as it does on every model save for the BRZ coupe) gives it a leg up in a segment where many only make it optional, if it's included at all.

Some value-oriented entrants, such as the Nissan Kicks and Toyota C-HR, are exclusively offered in front-wheel drive despite having crossover proportions and ground clearance. Subaru's most direct competitor in terms of off-road prowess is Jeep's Renegade, which even offers a reduction system to simulate a low-range transfer case.

Both the 2020 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid will start arriving in showrooms later in the fall.