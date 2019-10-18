What's new for Audi, Hyundai's large drift machine, Polestar 2 vs. XC40 Recharge: What's New @ The Car Connection

What’s new for 2020: Audi

The luxury automaker added two wagons to its A6 lineup and will keep the TT around for another year.

What do you get from a connected car app?

Connected car apps are becoming more common and more functional in new cars, and automakers such as Ford are making these convenient apps free.

NHTSA finally plans to get 5-star testing up to speed

The five-star vehicle safety ratings doled out by NHTSA will get updated to reflect active safety features.

From Motor Authority:

Hyundai iMax N

Hyundai built an 8-seat drift machine

Nicknamed the Drift Bus, this Hyundai iMax N has over 400 horsepower and an ideal 50:50 weight distribution.

Electric Mini Cooper SE laps the 'Ring without engaging the brakes

The Mini Cooper SE offers 181 horsepower, 114 miles of range, and the ability to adjust the severity of the regenerative braking.

Mazda teases electric SUV debuting at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda's first EV could see the return of a rotary engine as a range extender.

From Green Car Reports:

Polestar 2

Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge: Different EVs from the same motherland

The Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 electric cars are very closely related, and yet there are many differences that mean they'll appeal to very different customers.

Tesla takes you behind the scenes at its crash-test lab

Tesla electric cars have earned a reputation for protecting their occupants, and a video released from the company helps show how and why.

Ford details where buyers of “Mustang-inspired” electric SUV can charge

With the FordPass network, multiple charging networks will be able to provide on-the-go charging for Ford electric vehicles, as well as plug-in hybrids; it also encompasses home charging.