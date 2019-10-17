Volvo XC40 Recharge plugs in, AMG goes hybrid, Kia Soul EV delayed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric crossover debuts: 200 miles, all-wheel drive, constantly updated

Volvo's first electric vehicle, the 2021 XC40 Recharge, leads the charge for a more sustainable future.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon earns top crash safety ratings despite poor headlights

The big Volkswagen sedan's headlights kept it from earning an award from the IIHS.

2020 Toyota Camry review

With the 2020 Camry, Toyota adds a vibrant TRD model while it retains the high economy and strong safety scores of the latest four-door family sedan.

From Motor Authority:

Hyundai Veloster Grappler concept

Hyundai's Veloster Grappler has been designed to tackle Baja's desert dunes.

Mercedes-AMG's next C63 will reportedly ditch V-8 for hybrid 4-cylinder

The redesigned C-Class compact sedan will offer a high-performance AMG C63 with a hybrid powertrain instead of a V-8.

Style wars: We spec our stately 2020 Bentley Flying Spur with their own color expert

Bentley head of color and trim Maria Mulder walks us through a tasteful ultra-luxury selection.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Kia Soul EV first drive - South Korea - April 2019





The fully electric version of the Kia Soul, already EPA-rated at 243 miles of range, has been delayed until the 2021 model year.

Volvo plans to offer a year of free charging with its plug-in hybrids, and it’s a very different program than anything currently offered with fully electric vehicles.