Volvo XC40 Recharge plugs in, AMG goes hybrid, Kia Soul EV delayed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric crossover debuts: 200 miles, all-wheel drive, constantly updated
Volvo's first electric vehicle, the 2021 XC40 Recharge, leads the charge for a more sustainable future.
2019 Volkswagen Arteon earns top crash safety ratings despite poor headlights
The big Volkswagen sedan's headlights kept it from earning an award from the IIHS.
With the 2020 Camry, Toyota adds a vibrant TRD model while it retains the high economy and strong safety scores of the latest four-door family sedan.
From Motor Authority:
Hyundai Veloster Grappler concept
Hyundai Veloster Grappler concept is off-road ready
Hyundai's Veloster Grappler has been designed to tackle Baja's desert dunes.
Mercedes-AMG's next C63 will reportedly ditch V-8 for hybrid 4-cylinder
The redesigned C-Class compact sedan will offer a high-performance AMG C63 with a hybrid powertrain instead of a V-8.
Style wars: We spec our stately 2020 Bentley Flying Spur with their own color expert
Bentley head of color and trim Maria Mulder walks us through a tasteful ultra-luxury selection.
From Green Car Reports:
2020 Kia Soul EV first drive - South Korea - April 2019
Swedish startup Uniti debuts city-sized electric car in the UK for less than $19,000
A low price and speedy charging should make the Uniti One a great car for European cities—although chances of seeing it in the U.S. are slim.
Email This Page