What’s new for 2020: Audi

The luxury arm of Volkswagen is loading its lineup of stately sedans, capable crossovers, and sporty compacts and wagons with more standard safety equipment and trim options for 2020. This year, for Audi, the base Titanium trim is no longer offered, leaving the core trim levels as Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige.

The biggest news for Audi enthusiasts is the launch of the RS 6 Avant performance wagon, which is based on the more suburban A6 Allroad wagon. Also new for 2020 is the return of the S6 sport sedan and S7 Sportback.

Here’s a complete look at the updates rolling into Audi dealerships for model year 2020:

2020 Audi A3/S3

- Quantum Gray color.

- S line quattro replaces Sedan quattro.

- Interior storage package, high-beam assist, Bang & Olufsen sound system standard on Premium Plus.

- Available Final Edition package.

- A3 Cabriolet is discontinued.

2020 Audi RS3

- Unchanged.

2020 Audi A4/S4

- TBA

2020 Audi A5/S5

- Midcycle refresh features wider, flatter grille with larger intakes, new side sills, new tailpipes.

- A5 in Europe will have mild hybrid system; U.S. specs have not been announced.

- LED head and taillights are standard.

- Updated MMI infotainment system with on-demand upgrades.

2020 Audi A6

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

- Allroad sport wagon model is available.

- RS 6 Avant performance wagon is available.

- Power folding side mirrors, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, vehicle immobilizer with anti-theft system are standard on the mid-size sedan.

2020 Audi A7/S7

- Power folding side mirrors, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, vehicle immobilizer with anti-theft system are standard on the five-seat, four-door coupe.

- Premium Plus gets a heated steering wheel and Virtual Cockpit as standard.

2020 Audi A8

- Plug-in hybrid launching in Europe is expected in the U.S.

- Virtual Cockpit Plus, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, vehicle immobilizer with anti-theft system are standard.

- Available all-wheel steering.

2020 Audi E-tron

- No changes.

2020 Audi Q3

- No changes.

2020 Audi Q5

2020 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid (Euro-spec)

- Plug-in hybrid launching in Europe is expected in the U.S.

- High-beam assist is standard.

- Restyled wheels.

2020 Audi Q7

- Minor exterior changes, mostly to the grille, for the three-row crossover SUV.

- Dual-screen design in center stack.

- New apps and functions in MMI.

- 48-volt mild hybrid announced for Europe, not yet confirmed for North America.

2020 Audi Q8

- Standard high-beam assist, lane-departure warning, and Virtual Cockpit Plus.

- Available S line and S line Plus packages.

2020 Audi R8/R8 Spyder

2020 Audi R8

- Updated front and rear.

- Boosted V-10 engine making 562 horsepower; Performance model makes 602 hp.

- Top speed of at least 200 mph.

- V10 performance model gets 20-inch wheels with titanium finish.

2020 Audi TT

- Minor updates, but the lovable coupe and roadster are still being made, despite rumors to the contrary.