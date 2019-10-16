Palisade versus Telluride, Bentley Flying Spur review, Chevy Bolt EV update: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Palisade vs. 2020 Kia Telluride: Compare SUVs
Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, two of the hottest SUVs for 2020, are actually related.
Review update: 2020 Nissan Versa is bigger and better than before
We revisit the affordable 2020 Nissan Versa for a week to see if small cars are still a big deal.
Ford recalls new Ranger pickups for fire risk
The Ford Ranger midsize pickup is being recalled for a fire risk due to a faulty blower in the climate control system.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Bentley Flying Spur first drive
First drive review: Speed never felt so good in the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
The exclusive sedan continues Bentley's tradition of performance, high-dollar four-doors in our test in and around the streets of Monaco.
2021 Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV teased in new video, photos
Ford's performance-oriented electric SUV due in 2020 has been previewed in a new teaser video and photos.
2020 2-Series Gran Coupe doesn't care what you think an entry-level BMW should be
The 2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe will be among the first BMW cars sold in the U.S. based on a front-wheel-drive platform.
From Green Car Reports:
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV, Dismal Nitch, Washington
