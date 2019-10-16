Palisade versus Telluride, Bentley Flying Spur review, Chevy Bolt EV update: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Palisade vs. 2020 Kia Telluride: Compare SUVs

Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, two of the hottest SUVs for 2020, are actually related.

Review update: 2020 Nissan Versa is bigger and better than before

We revisit the affordable 2020 Nissan Versa for a week to see if small cars are still a big deal.

Ford recalls new Ranger pickups for fire risk

The Ford Ranger midsize pickup is being recalled for a fire risk due to a faulty blower in the climate control system.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Bentley Flying Spur first drive

First drive review: Speed never felt so good in the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur

The exclusive sedan continues Bentley's tradition of performance, high-dollar four-doors in our test in and around the streets of Monaco.

2021 Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV teased in new video, photos

Ford's performance-oriented electric SUV due in 2020 has been previewed in a new teaser video and photos.

2020 2-Series Gran Coupe doesn't care what you think an entry-level BMW should be

The 2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe will be among the first BMW cars sold in the U.S. based on a front-wheel-drive platform.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV, Dismal Nitch, Washington

It might be another three years—or more—before the vehicles on GM's BEV platform arrive. Where does that leave the Bolt EV?

With the introduction of the Taycan 4S, Porsche now essentially matches the Model S in price. Which would you rather have?

The Morris J-type van, once a staple in Europe, is coming back as a fully electric vehicle aimed at commercial uses.