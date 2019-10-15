Ford recalls new Ranger pickups for fire risk

Ford is recalling its brand-new midsize Ranger pickup for a potential fire hazard, the company announced Monday.

The risk stems from the climate control system's blower motor, which may have been built without enough clearance between its base plate (which is conductive) and an electrical terminal. The two can make contact, resulting in a short. Ford said this can increase the risk of the motor overheating, melting, smoking, or, in some cases, catching fire.

The recall campaign covers just under 20,000 trucks sold in the U.S. in Canada and built at Michigan Assembly between Aug. 1 and Sept. 27, 2019. Many of the vehicles impacted are likely still in (or en route to) dealer inventories, but Ford says it is aware of at least one incident in which a customer reported smoke while driving, which may be related to the defect in question.

Six additional incidents have been documented in trucks prior to dealer delivery; those units have already been returned to Ford for investigation. To remedy the issue, Ford dealers will inspect the motor and replace it if it falls within the suspect production dates.

The new Ranger has been the subject of additional recall campaigns. One covers a potential fault within the transmission that can result in roll-away when the vehicle is parked without the parking brake engaged. Another addresses a potential passenger-side seat belt assembly defect in certain models.

Recalls and service bulletins are not uncommon for new models, and Ford's new pickup scores well in crash safety and collision-avoidance testing, which should give owners confidence in the face of recall campaigns.

Dealers will inspect and replace the blower if it is within the production dates listed above. Visit Ford.com for more details.