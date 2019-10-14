A more affordable Porsche Taycan drops, Tesla Pickup still on track, and the GTI's plaid seats headline The Car Connection news

How the Volkswagen GTI got those plaid seats and golf-ball shifter

VW designer Gunhil Liljequist discusses how the Golf GTI's plaid seats and golf-ball shifter came to be.

More than 366,000 Subaru Foresters recalled for faulty front airbag sensors

A front-seat sensor may fail to detect an occupant and may not deploy an airbag if the SUV is involved in a crash.

Toyota extends battery warranty on all new hybrid and electric vehicles

Toyota is extending its hybrid battery warranty from 8 years/100,000 miles to 10 years/150,000 miles for the 2020 model year. The warranty also extends to fuel-cell vehicles.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S‭ debuts with $105,150‬ price tag

The Taycan 4S comes with well over 500 horsepower, meaning it's no slouch.

2020 Audi A6 Allroad is coming back to the US for wagon enthusiasts

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad wagon returns to the U.S. market after the nameplate was first introduced here nearly 20 years ago.

Ford is done racing the GT

Ford has ended its four-year racing program for the GT supercar but there's still hope private teams will continue to field the car.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Semi early sketches possibly preview design of Tesla pickup truck

Tesla Pickup still on track for November reveal

The electric pickup from Tesla is expected to be revealed sometime in November, Cyberpunk Truck concept still intact.

See how emissions from driving have changed in your city

How have emissions due to driving changed, as opposed to the emissions from power generation? An interactive map helps round it up.

The lack of charging signage is serious, and a new campaign from Swedish charging network Bee Charging underscores it with a laugh.