BMW recalls many of its newer cars, including Toyota Supra, for faulty rearview camera

BMW will recall most of its newer models, including the Toyota Supra, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Phantom, for a rearview camera flaw. The camera settings in those cars can be adjusted to no longer project a rear image when in reverse, and that setting stays the same the next time the vehicle is put in reverse, which doesn't comply with the NHTSA standard for "rearview mirrors."

The recall for the design flaw covers 257,481 models made from 2018 onward, according to paperwork filed with federal regulators this month. Included in the recall are 2019-2020 3-Series, 2018-2020 5-Series, 2018-2019 6-Series, 2019-2020 7-Series, 2019-2020 8-Series, the 2018-2020 X3, and the X4, X5, X6, X7, and Z4 from model years 2019-2020. This is the second time BMW has recalled the 2020 Toyota Supra, which is a joint product development based on the Z4 roadster. In addition, the recall includes the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan and 2018-2019 Phantom, which have the same rearview camera setting.

In September, Nissan recalled 1.2 million vehicles for the same design flaw. The rearview, or backup, camera was mandated for all new vehicles starting in May 2018. It was meant to protect children, pedestrians, and cyclists, and to reduce the more than 200 annual deaths caused by backover crashes "when the driver of a motor vehicle does not have a clear and unobstructed view of the rear," according to the general requirements for the rule.

BMW will notify owners and dealers will update the software for free, beginning November 19, 2019. The brightness setting will be reduced so as not to be too dim to see, and the contrast adjustment range will also be updated. Owners can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or Rolls-Royce at 1-877-877-3735. Toyota owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. More info can be found on the NHTSA site for recall ID 19V684.