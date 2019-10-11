2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport reveal, 2021 Toyota RAV4 gets plugged in, off-roading with trucks in muck: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport fills the gap between Tiguan and Atlas

Volkswagen launched the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport mid-size crossover to slot between the Tiguan compact and Atlas three-row crossovers.

Mucking it up with the Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, and Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison

The three mid-size trucks tackle an off-road course to see which reigns supreme after heavy rains.

2020 Toyota RAV4: Higher price, better tech, new TRD Off-Road package

Most versions of the best-selling compact crossover will cost $200 more than the 2019 versions.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for new Volkswagen Golf debuting on October 24, 2019

New Golf to debut Oct. 24 but might only arrive in US as GTI, R

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is expected to be more powerful but only the GTI and R variants are expected for North America.

Chevy Corvette C8.R has a flat-crank 5.5-liter V-8 we'll see in a road car

The engine in the C8.R is limited to 500 horsepower but more will almost certainly be extracted for future production versions.

Storming the world's oldest hill climb in the 2019 Subaru WRX STI

We drove the 2019 Subaru WRX STI on the oldest continually used racing circuit in the world.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid

2021 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid confirmed for LA auto show debut

Range and mpg haven't yet been mentioned for a plug-in version of the Toyota RAV4 that will arrive in 2020 for the 2021 model year.

2021 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car revealed in concept form—as a sport sedan!

Toyota has reconceived the Mirai to be a showcase for hydrogen fuel-cell technology once again, just in an entirely different package.

Dyson cancels its electric car, refocuses remains toward solid-state batteries

The UK company Dyson has shuttered its electric-car project but says that it will continue with some of the auto-related tech it’s been developing.