Toyota extends battery warranty on all new hybrid and electric vehicles

Toyota is the uncontested leader in hybrid vehicles and now it has the longest warranty to back up its hybrid know-how. On Thursday, Toyota announced it would extend its hybrid battery warranty from 8 years/100,000 miles to 10 years/150,000 miles on all 2020 hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fuel-cell vehicles.

Unlike Hyundai’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, Toyota’s hybrid battery and component warranty extends beyond the first owner to all subsequent owners within the warranty period of 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. The extended warranty had been used in states with California’s emission laws, but now applies nationwide.

When the Toyota Prius first launched for 1999, there was widespread concern over how long the batteries would last, the effect of battery degradation, and whether the fuel-efficient compact would be worthless. Consumer Reports found very little degradation after 10 years and over 200,000 miles of use. Plenty of Prii are out there with over 300,000 miles. Beyond the warranty period, a Prius battery can be replaced for about $4,000, depending on several variables.

In addition to the Prius, Toyota offers hybrid versions of the Corolla, Camry, Avalon, RAV4, and Highlander—essentially across its best-selling models.

2021 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid

The 2020 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid will be joined by another PHEV in Toyota's lineup, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid. Details will be announced when the best-selling crossover gets plugged in on Nov. 20 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

2021 Toyota Mirai concept

Toyota also makes the Mirai fuel-cell electric vehicle. Also announced Thursday is a sleek concept car built on a rear-wheel drive platform that portends a new direction for the second-generation 2021 Toyota Mirai.