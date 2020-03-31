Gas prices drop, as do EPA mileage targets: What's New @ The Car Connection

Average gas price in US drops to $1.99: AAA

The global coronavirus pandemic has suppressed oil demand and a crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia have combined to lower crude oil to less than $20 per barrel, the lowest price since 2002, AAA reports.

Review update: 2020 CX-30 is Mazda’s better, larger small crossover

If the Mazda 3 hatchback were to grow up, it would become the new 2020 Mazda CX-30 crossover. First, it would have to go through an awkward but small rebellious phase as the CX-3.

2021 Honda Odyssey review

If smart is sexy then the 2021 Honda Odyssey is a centerfold. The refreshed minivan is big on space and interior comforts, even as the competition has shifted ahead with more innovative powertrain options.

From Motor Authority:

Sasha Selipanov

Meet Koenigsegg's Sasha Selipanov, outlaw designer of the world's most exclusive cars

Not much about Sasha Selipanov follows any rule book for designers, if there were one. Among his well-dressed and perfectly coiffed contemporaries who often dress within an inch of the runway and as if the credibility of their designs was directly proportional to the sizes of their watch faces, Sasha’s attire would fit in better at a truck stop.

15 intriguing mid-engine concept cars Detroit didn’t pursue

Now that there’s actually a long-promised mid-engine American vehicle available for sale to the public, we thought we’d look at some concept cars that raised our expectations but didn’t make it into production.

2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo spy shots

The second-generation Panamera is about to reach the midway point in its life cycle and in Porsche tradition the car will receive a subtle facelift.

From Green Car Reports:

Exhaust emissions from tailpipe [photo: Simone Ramella, 2005, used under Creative Commons 2.0]

Trump EPA lowers gas mileage targets, increases vehicle emissions

The EPA has released a final rule that will ease the fleet fuel economy requirements and allow higher amounts of CO2 from vehicles.

The hydrogen fuel-cell SUV that BMW will sell starting in 2022 will offer a strong battery-boost system bringing total power to well past what's expected in the Toyota Mirai.

A flagship electric sedan from China's BYD will introduce a new safety-focused battery strategy from the company.