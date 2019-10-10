2020 Toyota RAV4 comes with a higher price, better tech, and a new TRD Off-Road package

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 gets a $200 price increase, standard Android Auto and XM radio, and a new TRD Off-Road model since its redesign last year.

The 2019 redesign has propelled the RAV4 compact crossover to become the best-selling vehicle in 2019 behind the top three trucks. It’s also Toyota’s best-selling model for its balance of style, capability, reliability, and overall value. For 2020, Toyota introduces the TRD Off-Road to expand the model line to eight variations including hybrids. All models come with standard active safety features including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

All-wheel drive is a $1,400 option on LE, XLE, XLE Premium, and Limited models. It comes standard on Adventure, TRD Off-Road, and Hybrid models, including the XSE trim that is exclusive to the RAV4 Hybrid.

The $1,120 destination fee is included below.

2020 RAV4 LE

Base price: $26,970

With AWD: $28,370

Hybrid: $29,920

The base model LE gets a $200 price bump that includes Android Auto compatibility, so now all RAV4 models get Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Also new for 2020 is satellite radio with a three-month trial on RAV4 LE.

2020 RAV4 XLE

Base price: $28,265

With AWD: $29,665

Hybrid: $30,515

The 2020 XLE is actually $305 less than the 2019 model. A power driver seat is standard, but the moonroof no longer is. Heated front seats, leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, and rain-sensing wipers are now part of the Cold Weather Package for $925.

2020 RAV4 XLE Premium

Base price: $30,970

With AWD: $32,370

XLE Premium trim also gets a $200 boost for 2020, but there aren’t any changes. You can opt up for nicer offerings from Limited or XSE trims, like the 7.0-inch instrument cluster display or JBL sound system.

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 RAV4 Adventure

Base price with AWD: $34,075

The Adventure trim is $95 cheaper for 2020, likely due to the introduction of the similar TRD Off-Road trim. They both have high roof rails, larger fender flares, fog light surrounds, and different bumpers and grilles. They both have a ground clearance of 8.6 inches instead of 8.4 inches on other models. The Adventure trim is more ruggedly cosmetic, whereas the TRD Off-Road has a distinct suspension, wheels, and tires.

2020 RAV4 XSE Hybrid

Hybrid base price with AWD: $35,170

The XSE trim offered only on the Hybrid gets a $200 price bump for 2020. It has a more sport-tuned suspension and the 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster display is standard.

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 RAV4 TRD Off-Road

Base price with AWD: $36,300

New to the RAV4 lineup, the TRD Off-Road comes standard with torque-vectoring AWD and can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is impressive for a compact crossover and significantly more than the 1,500-pound capacity of other RAV4s. It has 18-inch wheels and all-terrain tires.

2020 RAV4 Limited

Base price: $35,500

With AWD: $36,900

Hybrid: $37,750

The top trim gets the most significant price jump of $730 over the 2019 model year. It comes standard with a moonroof, heated seats, 8-way power adjustable seat with lumbar support, and a rearview mirror that doubles as a camera projecting what is right behind the vehicle. This is also standard on the XSE Hybrid.

The 2020 RAV4 goes on sale this winter.

