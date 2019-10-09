2019 Mazda 6, 2019 Mazda CX-9 earn Top Safety Pick+ honors

The 2019 Mazda 6 sedan and CX-9 crossover both earned Top Safety Pick+ nods from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mazda announced Monday. Both models aced the organization's crashworthiness and collision avoidance tests (including the passenger-side small overlap test), and models built after June 2019, and equipped with certain headlights earned "Good" ratings in every category.

Mazda's family sedan was praised for the adaptive headlights and high-beam assist on newer Grand Touring Reserve and Signature trim models. These LED projector units earned a "Good" rating and carried the Mazda 6 to an essentially perfect score. Other trims (and models produced prior to the cut-off date) received either "Acceptable" or "Marginal" ratings. The IIHS also noted that the 6's LATCH child safety seat anchors are particularly easy to access and intuitive to use.

2019 Mazda CX-9

While the CX-9 is positioned as a people-hauler, its LATCH system was not as well-received as the Mazda 6, but still scored an "Acceptable" rating. Like the 6, the CX-9's headlight scores depended on the trim and build date, with a "Good" rating bestowed on the Grand Touring and Signature trims built after June 2019. Lower trim levels earned "Poor," "Marginal" or "Acceptable" scores.

Both models also received "Superior" ratings for collision avoidance, which means their automatic emergency braking systems were able to prevent collisions at both 12 and 25 mph.

The Mazda 6 joins several other mid-size sedans (and one mid-size wagon) that have received Top Safety Pick+ ratings for the 2019 model year. Fellow winners include the Kia Optima, Hyundai Sonata, Subaru Legacy and Outback, and the Toyota Camry. The CX-9 joins a similarly crowded segment of award winners, sharing nods with the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and Subaru Ascent.