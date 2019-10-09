2020 Honda Civic sedan and coupe get a price bump

2020 Honda Civic
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
October 9, 2019

An updated price is still an update, right?

This week, the 2020 Honda Civic coupe and sedan made their debuts with identical style as last year's model—even the same features—and a $335 price hike across the board compared to the 2019 Civic. Like last year, the 2020 Civic is available as a coupe, sedan, or hatchback, with performance variants scattered among the body styles.

The 2020 Civic sedan is available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, or Touring trims with a 6-speed manual standard on Sport and LX trims, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) either standard or optional fare on the rest. The 2020 Civic coupe is available in the same trim levels (sans EX-L) with a 6-speed standard on only the Sport version. A base 2020 Civic LX sedan costs $21,480 and a top-trim Civic Touring sedan costs $28,530, including destination charges. The base 2020 Civic LX coupe runs $21,880 and a top Civic Touring coupe costs $28,080.

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Civic LX and Sport models are powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 158 horsepower, teamed to a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT with paddle-shifters in Sport trim, which cost $800 extra. Base LX versions get a 5.0-inch display for audio, one USB port, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, power features, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic climate controls. Sport trims ($22,680 for coupe, $22,380 for sedan) and higher get a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, which will appeal to most shoppers. (Eds note: Except one.)

Civic EX models upgrade to a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 174 hp ($24,430 for coupe, $24,630 for sedan) and add dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, heated seats, upgraded audio (coupe only), a power-adjustable driver's seat (sedan only), heated front seats, and a moonroof. Civic EX-L sedans add leather for a $1,200 upcharge.

The Civic Touring ticks all the boxes with navigation, leather, 18-inch wheels, heated rear seats, and premium audio for $28,080 and $28,530 for a coupe and sedan, respectively.

Honda says the 2020 Civic is available in dealerships now.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Subaru Impreza is better equipped and still priced under $20,000 2020 Subaru Impreza is better equipped and still priced under $20,000
2020 Honda Civic sedan and coupe get a price bump 2020 Honda Civic sedan and coupe get a price bump
2021 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size truck updated with a heavy-duty look 2021 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size truck updated with a heavy-duty look
First drive review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited does the work of two cars First drive review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited does the work of two cars
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.