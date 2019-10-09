Audi earns two more Top Safety Picks for Q3 and A7

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded Audi two more coveted safety awards, giving the 2019 A7 Sportback its Top Safety Pick nod and the redesigned 2019 Q3 crossover its much-sought-after Top Safety Pick+ recognition.

Both awards come with asterisks, however: they were bestowed only upon models equipped with LED projector headlights, rather than the standard LED reflectors.

The Q3 and A7 both aced all of the IIHS crashworthiness and prevention tests, earning "Good" ratings in even the tricky passenger-side small overlap test. Their safety assist systems successfully prevented collisions at both 12 and 25 mph.

Audi's Q3 was also given a call-out for its particularly intuitive LATCH anchors. The IIHS noted that all three rear seat positions were easily accessed and utilized, praising their versatility in multiple seating configurations.

2019 Audi A7

While the A7 sedan performed as well as the Q3 crossover in all of the collision mitigation and avoidance categories, its standard headlights fared even worse than the Q3's. The A7 offers three different LED headlight configurations—one reflector and two projector.

The base LED reflectors received a "Marginal" rating, which makes them a hair better than the lower-tier LED projectors offered on the step-up Prestige trim, which were rated "Poor." Only the LED projectors in the higher-end Premium Plus model scored an Acceptable, which is a minimum requirement for Top Safety Pick consideration.

A Top Safety Pick award still elevates the A7 in the fairly lofty company of Volvo's S90 sedan, but both fall short of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class; BMW 5 Series; Genesis G70, G80 and G90; Lincoln Continental and even Audi's own A6. The A3 beats out the BMW X2 and Lexus UX and shares the podium with Volvo's XC40.