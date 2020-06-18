2021 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size truck updated with a new trim, new packages, and a heavy-duty look

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup truck comes with a new Custom Special Edition, a beefed-up ZR2, the return of the ZR2 Bison, and the return of the 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4. All Colorados get cosmetic upgrades to the front and rear, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen is standard on all but the base WT.

The nameplate returned in 2015, but the Colorado needed a refresh to stay relevant against newer mid-size trucks such as the Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, and a refreshed Toyota Tacoma.

The tailgates on all four trims will feature “Chevrolet” lettering instead of the bowtie, and up front the bowties will be revised to match the bigger grilles.



A new Sand Dune Metallic paint will be available on the Z trims.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT

While Chevy promises greater differentiation between trims, the WT, LT, and Z71 models get new center bars, lower bumpers, and front skid plates. The Custom trim available on the base WT includes body-color grille, mirrors, door handles, and rear bumper, as well as 18-inch aluminum wheels. There's also a new Chrome Appearance Package available for the LT model, with chrome on the grille, door handles, rear bumper, belt-line molding, and on the heated manual folding side mirrors. Pricing is expected in late June.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

The ZR2 off-road variant gets the most significant upgrade. From the front, the tall mesh grille looks like a little Silverado Heavy Duty without those chunky polarizing headlights. It has the Chevrolet bar stamped across the middle, and the lower fascia is wider and more streamlined with the upper bumper. It also comes standard with red tow hooks up front, like the Gladiator.

The Colorado comes with the same three engine choices, including a 200-horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder, a 308-hp 3.6-liter V-6, and a 181-hp 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4 that makes 369 pound-feet of torque. The 2021 Colorado can be had with an extended cab or crew cab in rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Chevy says the new front end improves driver visibility but we’ll have to see that for ourselves when the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado goes on sale in summer 2020.