2021 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size truck updated with a heavy-duty look

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup truck will get minor cosmetic upgrades to the front and rear. The nameplate returned in 2015, but the Colorado needs to stay fresh against newer mid-size trucks such as the Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, and a refreshed Toyota Tacoma.

The tailgates on all four trims will feature “Chevrolet” lettering instead of the bowtie, and up front the bowties will be revised to match the bigger grilles.



A new Sand Dune Metallic paint will be available on the Z trims.

While Chevy promises greater differentiation between trims, the WT, LT, and Z71 models get new center bars, lower bumpers, and front skid plates. The ZR2 off-road variant gets the most significant upgrade. From the front, the tall mesh grille looks like a little Silverado Heavy Duty without those chunky polarizing headlights. It has the Chevrolet bar stamped across the middle, and the lower fascia is wider and more streamlined with the upper bumper. It also comes standard with red tow hooks up front, like the Gladiator.

Chevy says the new front end improves driver visibility but we’ll have to see that for ourselves when the ZR2 debuts at the SEMA show in Las Vegas in early November. The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado goes on sale in 2020.