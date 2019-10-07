2020 Hyundai Sonata review, 2020 Audi A8 PHEV review, the most important EVs for 2020: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited does the work of two cars

With the 2020 Sonata, Hyundai cuts through its sedan clutter and delivers one sedan that works like two—a formula that will serve it well.

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel rated up to 32 mpg highway by EPA, still trails Chevy Silverado

In the endless pickup truck battle of one-upmanship, the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel trails the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado diesel when it comes to fuel economy.

2020 Toyota RAV4 finally comes with Android Auto

Toyota will finally include Android Auto as standard equipment, starting with the 2020 RAV4 crossover

From Motor Authority:

2020 Audi A8 plug-in hybrid (Euro spec)

Review: 2020 Audi A8 plug-in hybrid reflects new priorities

Audi’s new family of plug-in hybrids supports today’s push toward fully electric E-tron models, with more than 20 miles of electric range and strong electric motors.

Chevy worked hard to make C8 sound like a Corvette—even with an engine in the way

Chevrolet supplements the engine sound in the cabin of the 2020 Corvette C8, but it all comes from the engine.

Aston Martin reveals 4th car to feature in new Bond movie

The next installment of the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die,” will feature a fourth Aston Martin vehicle.

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1T

The most important electric vehicles for 2020

Electric vehicles are finally going mainstream for 2020, with new model lines such as Mercedes-Benz EQC and Volkswagen ID charging against all new brands, such as Rivian and Polestar.

Anheuser-Busch and Frito-Lay expand electric truck plans

Both companies are part of partnerships with California projects aimed at cleaning up the air and reducing carbon emissions.

Driverless cars could dramatically increase traffic in Europe

A recently released study suggests that the proliferation of zero-emissions driverless cars could ultimately lead to higher energy consumption.